Shopping (SPI) Market Cap Achieves $61.56 Million

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One Shopping coin can currently be bought for $65.70 or 0.00127121 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Shopping has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. Shopping has a market cap of $61.56 million and approximately $585,024.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.76 or 0.00065322 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.47 or 0.00167312 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $114.44 or 0.00221436 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,927.91 or 0.07600452 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51,702.75 or 1.00044151 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.62 or 0.00964814 BTC.

Shopping Profile

Shopping’s launch date was December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 937,075 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Buying and Selling Shopping

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shopping directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shopping should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shopping using one of the exchanges listed above.

