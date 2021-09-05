Sessia (KICKS) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $47,737.00

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 5th. One Sessia coin can now be bought for $0.0399 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges. Sessia has a total market cap of $361,428.85 and $47,737.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sessia has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Sessia

KICKS is a coin. It launched on March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,062,175 coins. Sessia’s official Twitter account is @sessia_clients and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sessia is sessia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sessia is a unique software solution for iOS and Android which helps businesses establish direct contact with their clients using the advantages of blockchain technology. Sessia has managed to combine a marketplace with a social network, enabling people to independently choose goods and services based on their friends’ recommendations. Businesses get a great opportunity to distribute their marketing budget among clients who can actually bring new customers, rather than pay for the services of third-party advertising agencies. “

Sessia Coin Trading

