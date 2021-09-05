Rise (RISE) Market Cap Hits $617,113.11

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded down 18.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Rise has a total market cap of $617,113.11 and approximately $261.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rise has traded 37.4% lower against the US dollar. One Rise coin can currently be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Muse (MUSE) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00059492 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000435 BTC.

EverRise (RISE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rise Profile

Rise (CRYPTO:RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 184,385,443 coins. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rise is rise.vision . Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Buying and Selling Rise

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

