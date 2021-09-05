Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) to report $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Groupon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.17. Groupon reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 80%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Groupon will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.09. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $3.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Groupon.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GRPN shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price target on Groupon from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Groupon from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Groupon from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Groupon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.43.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRPN. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Groupon by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,978 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Groupon by 5.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,720 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Groupon by 5.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,377 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Groupon by 7.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,902 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Groupon by 0.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,964 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $14,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GRPN stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $22.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,073,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,242. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.27 and a 200-day moving average of $43.25. Groupon has a 12 month low of $18.54 and a 12 month high of $64.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The stock has a market cap of $670.40 million, a PE ratio of 87.35 and a beta of 2.73.

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

