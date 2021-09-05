ZENZO (ZNZ) Trading Up 8.4% This Week

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded up 11% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 5th. One ZENZO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0498 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ZENZO has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar. ZENZO has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and $203.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZENZO alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00005579 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00057102 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.67 or 0.00092030 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $177.91 or 0.00343446 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000589 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00011763 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00046773 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000737 BTC.

About ZENZO

ZNZ is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ZNZUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ZENZO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZENZO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.