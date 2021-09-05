Tornado (TCORE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $433,109.44

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 5th. One Tornado coin can now be bought for approximately $72.18 or 0.00139517 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tornado has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar. Tornado has a market cap of $433,109.44 and $1,451.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tornado alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001933 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00065658 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.60 or 0.00163516 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $113.88 or 0.00220109 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,941.53 or 0.07618084 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51,693.25 or 0.99911459 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $499.69 or 0.00965784 BTC.

Tornado Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance . The official website for Tornado is tornado.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Buying and Selling Tornado

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tornado using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tornado Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tornado and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.