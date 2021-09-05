TOP Achieves Market Cap of $19.03 Million (TOP)

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One TOP coin can currently be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, TOP has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. TOP has a total market cap of $19.03 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00063931 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00015381 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001934 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.92 or 0.00121644 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $415.55 or 0.00803361 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00046936 BTC.

TOP Coin Profile

TOP (TOP) is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512,414,943 coins. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top . TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog . TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

TOP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

