Antiample Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $49.00 (XAMP)

Antiample (CURRENCY:XAMP) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Antiample has a market cap of $1.81 million and approximately $49.00 worth of Antiample was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Antiample has traded 22.2% higher against the US dollar. One Antiample coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00063931 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00015381 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001934 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.92 or 0.00121644 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.55 or 0.00803361 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00046936 BTC.

Antiample Profile

Antiample (XAMP) is a coin. Antiample’s total supply is 543,553,830 coins and its circulating supply is 465,929,910 coins. Antiample’s official website is www.antiample.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Antiample (XAMP) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency with a particularly, its supply changes daily. The AMPL protocol automatically adjusts supply in response to demand. When the price is high, wallet balances increase. When the price is low, wallet balances decrease. AMPL is non-dilutive. Supply adjustments are applied universally and proportionally across every wallet’s balance. This means your percent ownership of the network remains fixed. “

Antiample Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Antiample directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Antiample should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Antiample using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

