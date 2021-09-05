Edgeware Trading 13.9% Higher This Week (EDG)

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One Edgeware coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Edgeware has a market cap of $59.48 million and $1.03 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Edgeware has traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Edgeware alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00063931 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00015381 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001934 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.92 or 0.00121644 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.55 or 0.00803361 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00046936 BTC.

Edgeware Coin Profile

Edgeware (EDG) is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,408,818,307 coins and its circulating supply is 5,789,766,046 coins. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re . The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeware

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeware should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeware using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EDGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Edgeware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgeware and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.