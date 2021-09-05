NuShares Reaches Market Cap of $904,806.78 (NSR)

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded up 54.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. NuShares has a market capitalization of $904,806.78 and approximately $14.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NuShares has traded up 64.1% against the U.S. dollar. One NuShares coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00030387 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 38.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001400 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 6,164,671,348 coins and its circulating supply is 5,860,200,884 coins. The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares . NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuShares are units held by individuals who wish to help support and maintain the Nu network. Owning NuShares is not required to use NuBits. Instead, NuShares are intended to be a source of network equity for developers, entrepreneurs, and speculators. NuShareholders can receive network revenues in the form of Peercoin dividends paid out by a custodian. NuShareholders can cast votes for actions that positively affect the Nu network. These actions help adjust the supply and demand for NuBits so that they will always remain at a long-term $1.00 US value. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

