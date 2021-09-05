Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09), Zacks reports. Nutriband had a negative net margin of 225.34% and a negative return on equity of 48.29%.

Shares of OTCMKTS NTRB remained flat at $$10.00 during trading on Friday. Nutriband has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.60 million and a P/E ratio of -20.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nutriband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Nutriband, Inc engages in the development of a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. It delivers abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system which provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain. It operates through the Pocono Coated Products and Active Intelligence segments.

