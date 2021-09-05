SHIBA INU (SHIB) Market Cap Hits $2.95 Billion

SHIBA INU (CURRENCY:SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. SHIBA INU has a market cap of $2.95 billion and approximately $287.24 million worth of SHIBA INU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIBA INU coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SHIBA INU has traded up 5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001931 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00065494 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.78 or 0.00159836 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.84 or 0.00221754 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,934.77 or 0.07597735 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51,891.62 or 1.00198774 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $501.19 or 0.00967764 BTC.

SHIBA INU Profile

The official website for SHIBA INU is www.shiba.win . SHIBA INU’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken . The Reddit community for SHIBA INU is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy

Buying and Selling SHIBA INU

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIBA INU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIBA INU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIBA INU using one of the exchanges listed above.

