Hoge Finance (HOGE) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges

Hoge Finance (CURRENCY:HOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 5th. During the last week, Hoge Finance has traded down 19.7% against the dollar. One Hoge Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Hoge Finance has a total market capitalization of $52.62 million and approximately $239,557.00 worth of Hoge Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hoge Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00064490 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003185 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00015366 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001931 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.00 or 0.00121655 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.01 or 0.00803287 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00047207 BTC.

Hoge Finance Coin Profile

Hoge Finance is a coin. It was first traded on February 7th, 2021. Hoge Finance’s total supply is 405,412,720,463 coins. Hoge Finance’s official Twitter account is @hogefinance

According to CryptoCompare, “HOGE is a deflationary currency. There will never be more HOGE in circulation than there is now. Every time a transaction takes place with HOGE, 1% of that transaction is removed or “burned” from the total supply. This increases the scarcity of every HOGE in circulation. Additionally, another 1% is distributed among every HOGE holder. What this means is that every time HOGE is used, the value of the remaining HOGE in circulation is increased by simultaneously decreasing the supply (deflation), while also distributing HOGE to everyone using the token. As a result, every single HOGE holder has an incentive to spread the use of HOGE as much as possible. As more transactions take place in the network, the individual net-worth of all who own a piece of the network increases as well. “

Buying and Selling Hoge Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoge Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hoge Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hoge Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HOGEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Hoge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hoge Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.