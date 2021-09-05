$1.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) will report sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Hologic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.01 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03 billion. Hologic reported sales of $1.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hologic will report full-year sales of $5.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.33 billion to $5.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $4.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hologic.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.74%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HOLX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hologic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

NASDAQ HOLX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.25. The stock had a trading volume of 707,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Hologic has a 1 year low of $56.81 and a 1 year high of $85.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.56.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Hologic in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Hologic in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hologic in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Hologic in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Hologic by 997.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 516 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

