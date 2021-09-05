Landbox Reaches Market Cap of $530,855.84 (LAND)

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Landbox has a total market capitalization of $530,855.84 and $253,348.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Landbox coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Landbox has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00065858 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.01 or 0.00154499 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $115.54 or 0.00223103 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,927.10 or 0.07582964 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51,617.81 or 0.99670389 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $501.98 or 0.00969287 BTC.

Landbox Coin Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Landbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

