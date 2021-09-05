Gas (GAS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $121.59 Million

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 5th. One Gas coin can now be purchased for about $12.00 or 0.00023181 BTC on exchanges. Gas has a market cap of $121.59 million and $109.33 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gas has traded 18% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00065858 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.01 or 0.00154499 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.54 or 0.00223103 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,927.10 or 0.07582964 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51,617.81 or 0.99670389 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $501.98 or 0.00969287 BTC.

Gas Coin Profile

Gas’ genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official website is neo.org . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Buying and Selling Gas

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

