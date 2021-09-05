Banano (BAN) Price Hits $0.0131 on Major Exchanges

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. In the last week, Banano has traded up 18.1% against the US dollar. One Banano coin can now be purchased for about $0.0131 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. Banano has a total market capitalization of $17.38 million and approximately $288,567.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002563 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00065858 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.22 or 0.00064144 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $80.01 or 0.00154499 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $115.54 or 0.00223103 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Banano Profile

Banano is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,441,275 coins and its circulating supply is 1,322,064,030 coins. The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Banano is banano.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Buying and Selling Banano

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

