Brokerages Expect Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Horizon Bancorp posted earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Horizon Bancorp.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 32.13%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 28.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 169,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,955,000 after buying an additional 37,218 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 134.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 66,297 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Horizon Bancorp by 14.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 7,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HBNC traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $17.83. 65,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,128. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.63 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.29. Horizon Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $20.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.99%.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

