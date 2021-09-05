Waltonchain 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $20.21 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 5th. Over the last week, Waltonchain has traded 8% higher against the US dollar. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $81.76 million and approximately $20.21 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waltonchain coin can now be purchased for about $1.05 or 0.00002034 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,933.16 or 0.07602835 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.30 or 0.00139760 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

WTC is a coin. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 83,418,814 coins and its circulating supply is 77,697,782 coins. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Waltonchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

