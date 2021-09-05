H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $797.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) will announce sales of $797.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for H.B. Fuller’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $796.60 million and the highest is $797.46 million. H.B. Fuller posted sales of $691.46 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will report full year sales of $3.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow H.B. Fuller.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $827.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. H.B. Fuller’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FUL. Citigroup cut shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. cut shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, H.B. Fuller presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

FUL stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.95. The company had a trading volume of 364,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,023. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.75. H.B. Fuller has a 12 month low of $43.91 and a 12 month high of $70.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.1675 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.59%.

In related news, CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total value of $313,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,452,717.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $975,750 in the last three months. 4.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 99,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 13,993 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 1,457.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 35,646 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 336,373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,397,000 after purchasing an additional 69,566 shares during the period. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. Institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the formulation, manufactures, and markets the adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives and Engineering Adhesives. The Americas Adhesives, EIMEA and Asia Pacific segments include a full range of specialty adhesives such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, and water-based and solvent-based products.

