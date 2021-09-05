SmileyCoin Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (SMLY)

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 5th. In the last seven days, SmileyCoin has traded up 32.2% against the U.S. dollar. One SmileyCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SmileyCoin has a market cap of $795,984.05 and approximately $286.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SmileyCoin alerts:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000148 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000039 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin Coin Profile

SmileyCoin (SMLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,339,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,806,193,400 coins. The official website for SmileyCoin is tutor-web.info . SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A scrypt alternative crypto currency taking an education angle. “

SmileyCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmileyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmileyCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmileyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SMLYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for SmileyCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmileyCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.