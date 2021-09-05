$1.49 Billion in Sales Expected for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) will report $1.49 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.48 billion and the highest is $1.50 billion. Thomson Reuters posted sales of $1.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full year sales of $6.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.25 billion to $6.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.54 billion to $6.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Thomson Reuters.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 111.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.40.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 26,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 10,850 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 745,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,241,000 after purchasing an additional 40,700 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 114,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,052,000 after purchasing an additional 63,999 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,474,000 after buying an additional 58,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 76,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after buying an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. 20.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TRI traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.80. 337,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,848. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of $74.82 and a one year high of $120.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 88.04%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thomson Reuters (TRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.