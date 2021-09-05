Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.55 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) will report sales of $29.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.32 million to $30.50 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $20.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $112.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $109.40 million to $114.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $165.42 million, with estimates ranging from $151.80 million to $186.54 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,531.00% and a negative net margin of 175.35%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a $15.65 price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AERI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 7,461 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% in the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 913,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,331,000 after purchasing an additional 170,032 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 127,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 28,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AERI traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,502. The company has a market capitalization of $677.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.72. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.79.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

