Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.55 Million

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) will report sales of $29.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.32 million to $30.50 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $20.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $112.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $109.40 million to $114.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $165.42 million, with estimates ranging from $151.80 million to $186.54 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,531.00% and a negative net margin of 175.35%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a $15.65 price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AERI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 7,461 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% in the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 913,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,331,000 after purchasing an additional 170,032 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 127,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 28,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AERI traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,502. The company has a market capitalization of $677.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.72. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.79.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI)

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.