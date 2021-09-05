$471.75 Million in Sales Expected for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) to post sales of $471.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $470.00 million and the highest is $473.50 million. Altra Industrial Motion reported sales of $437.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will report full year sales of $1.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.92 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Altra Industrial Motion.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $488.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AIMC. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $61.80 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.80 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.25 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.31.

NASDAQ:AIMC traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.34. 309,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,707. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $68.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter worth $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter worth $39,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter worth $57,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 20.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

