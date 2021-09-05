OpenDAO Trading Down 17.7% This Week (OPEN)

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 5th. In the last seven days, OpenDAO has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. OpenDAO has a total market capitalization of $7.05 million and approximately $4.37 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OpenDAO coin can currently be bought for $1.94 or 0.00003610 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00064314 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003179 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00015444 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001933 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.02 or 0.00121814 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $418.77 or 0.00809402 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00047221 BTC.

About OpenDAO

OpenDAO (OPEN) is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. The official website for OpenDAO is opendao.io . OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

OpenDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OpenDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

