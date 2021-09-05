Argon (ARGON) Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Argon has a market cap of $8.27 million and approximately $305,352.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Argon coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000227 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Argon has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Argon Coin Profile

Argon’s total supply is 79,033,334 coins and its circulating supply is 70,326,326 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Argon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

