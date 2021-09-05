Analysts Expect Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $686.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) will post sales of $686.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Griffon’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $704.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $668.00 million. Griffon posted sales of $660.67 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Griffon will report full year sales of $2.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Griffon.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Griffon had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 3.27%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GFF. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Griffon in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,167,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Griffon in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,035,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Griffon by 2,950.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 416,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after buying an additional 402,386 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Griffon by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,298,964 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $198,313,000 after buying an additional 374,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Griffon by 18.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,883,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,262,000 after buying an additional 298,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Griffon stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $24.26. 152,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,674. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.97. Griffon has a 1-year low of $17.92 and a 1-year high of $29.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.75%.

About Griffon

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. The company operates through three reportable segments: Consumer and Professional Products, Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics.

