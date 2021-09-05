Analysts Expect Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.67 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) will announce $30.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Altabancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.31 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.90 million. Altabancorp posted sales of $31.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altabancorp will report full-year sales of $120.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $119.70 million to $121.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $129.95 million, with estimates ranging from $127.74 million to $133.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Altabancorp.

Get Altabancorp alerts:

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. Altabancorp had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 34.49%. The firm had revenue of $30.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.26 million.

ALTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Altabancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Altabancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Altabancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTA traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.29. 24,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,907. Altabancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.76 and a fifty-two week high of $47.80. The firm has a market cap of $779.97 million, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Altabancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Altabancorp’s payout ratio is presently 29.69%.

In related news, major shareholder Newbold Family Trust sold 2,500 shares of Altabancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total value of $102,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Altabancorp by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 30,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altabancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,063,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altabancorp by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 297,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,492,000 after purchasing an additional 12,239 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Altabancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,958,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Altabancorp by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Altabancorp Company Profile

Altabancorp is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altabancorp (ALTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altabancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altabancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.