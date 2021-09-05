NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.82 Billion

Equities research analysts expect NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) to announce $6.82 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.80 billion to $6.94 billion. NVIDIA reported sales of $4.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full-year sales of $25.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.53 billion to $26.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $28.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.46 billion to $30.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NVIDIA.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $219.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $227.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $4.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $228.43. The stock had a trading volume of 28,083,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,967,043. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $230.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.98, for a total transaction of $251,684.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,294.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.47, for a total transaction of $573,176.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,526,569.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 436,940 shares of company stock worth $90,559,485 in the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in NVIDIA by 183.3% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 68 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NVIDIA (NVDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.