GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $319.72 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) will post sales of $319.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for GDS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $322.37 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $317.70 million. GDS posted sales of $224.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GDS will report full year sales of $1.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GDS.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.60). GDS had a negative net margin of 16.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.77) earnings per share. GDS’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GDS shares. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in GDS by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in GDS by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in GDS by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in GDS by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in GDS by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GDS traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 799,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,391,408. GDS has a 1 year low of $49.16 and a 1 year high of $116.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.00 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.07.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

