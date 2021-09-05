$29.41 Million in Sales Expected for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) will announce $29.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $42.70 million. Nektar Therapeutics reported sales of $30.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $112.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $97.98 million to $138.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $381.39 million, with estimates ranging from $104.00 million to $997.56 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nektar Therapeutics.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.42 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 449.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.74%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NKTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

Shares of NKTR stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $15.87. 641,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,099. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.46. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.92 and a 52 week high of $26.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.30.

In other news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $108,800.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 1,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $26,415.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 200,915 shares in the company, valued at $2,778,654.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,817 shares of company stock worth $644,151. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 364.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. 82.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.