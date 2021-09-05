$566.75 Million in Sales Expected for Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) to report sales of $566.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $544.90 million to $587.10 million. Sleep Number posted sales of $531.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full-year sales of $2.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sleep Number.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.29). Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 75.84% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $484.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Sleep Number’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis.

SNBR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 0.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 2.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 2.3% in the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sleep Number stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.76. 267,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,837. Sleep Number has a twelve month low of $42.15 and a twelve month high of $151.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.50.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

