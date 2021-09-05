DigitalBits Price Hits $0.32 (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. DigitalBits has a market cap of $251.59 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalBits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000624 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded up 60.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $263.54 or 0.00508161 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003623 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002551 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00007935 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $520.65 or 0.01003912 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000105 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 777,009,768 coins. The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

