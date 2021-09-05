Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $527.31 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) to announce sales of $527.31 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ares Management’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $536.82 million and the lowest is $517.80 million. Ares Management posted sales of $428.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ares Management will report full-year sales of $2.03 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ares Management.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $507.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.59 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.54%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ARES shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ares Management from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

In related news, Director Antoinette Cook Bush bought 5,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.79 per share, for a total transaction of $300,181.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 49.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Ares Management by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 62,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 13,442 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Ares Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,247,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ares Management by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,567,000 after purchasing an additional 91,931 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Ares Management by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 93,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $800,000. 43.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Management stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.33. 541,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Management has a 1 year low of $38.25 and a 1 year high of $79.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 101.08%.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

