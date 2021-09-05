American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $74.86 Million

Wall Street analysts expect American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) to report $74.86 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for American Public Education’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $74.20 million and the highest is $75.50 million. American Public Education posted sales of $79.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Public Education will report full year sales of $357.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $323.40 million to $395.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $484.03 million, with estimates ranging from $342.90 million to $640.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover American Public Education.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $78.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.74 million. American Public Education had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 5.21%.

APEI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Public Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Public Education presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

In related news, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $79,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American Public Education by 1.2% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in American Public Education by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in American Public Education by 4.8% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in American Public Education by 4.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Public Education by 34.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Public Education stock traded up $0.73 on Friday, reaching $27.02. The stock had a trading volume of 88,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,011. American Public Education has a 1 year low of $24.75 and a 1 year high of $39.19. The company has a market cap of $505.00 million, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.89.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

