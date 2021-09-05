TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.83.

TTE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Kepler Capital Markets restated an “average” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded TotalEnergies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on TotalEnergies from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $383,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 6,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 5.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TotalEnergies stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.45. 1,492,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,103,564. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.07. TotalEnergies has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $50.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.97.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $47.05 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 157.34%.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.