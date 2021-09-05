Kind Ads Token Price Tops $0.0078 (KIND)

Kind Ads Token (CURRENCY:KIND) traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 5th. Kind Ads Token has a market cap of $330,794.51 and $26.00 worth of Kind Ads Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kind Ads Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kind Ads Token has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kind Ads Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.29 or 0.00064322 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00015777 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001933 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.49 or 0.00122689 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.32 or 0.00806445 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00047370 BTC.

Kind Ads Token Coin Profile

Kind Ads Token (KIND) is a coin. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Kind Ads Token’s total supply is 61,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,246,693 coins. The Reddit community for Kind Ads Token is /r/KindAds and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kind Ads Token’s official website is kindads.io . Kind Ads Token’s official Twitter account is @KindAdsNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Leadchain Foundation is launching the Kind Ads Protocol, an Ethereum-based trust protocol that improves how publishers and advertisers engage online. KIND is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Kind Ads ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Kind Ads Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kind Ads Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kind Ads Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kind Ads Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KINDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Kind Ads Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kind Ads Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.