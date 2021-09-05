Brokerages Set American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) PT at $95.21

Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.21.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $177,933.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,716,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 0.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,608,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,081,000 after buying an additional 10,232 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.4% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 7,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 45.5% during the second quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund now owns 224,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,948,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1,067.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 173,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,638,000 after purchasing an additional 158,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.41. 1,407,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,394,088. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.59. The firm has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.27. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $74.80 and a 1-year high of $94.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

