Brokerages Set Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Target Price at $95.69

Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.69.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Autoliv from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on Autoliv from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded Autoliv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Autoliv from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

In other Autoliv news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $123,798.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,093.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,923 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 2.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 5.6% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 0.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 31,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 11.2% during the second quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

ALV stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.72. 249,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,730. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.90 and its 200 day moving average is $97.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Autoliv has a 12-month low of $68.49 and a 12-month high of $108.76.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.40) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.73%.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

