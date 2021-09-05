Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Receives $16.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.25.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CARS shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

NYSE:CARS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.59. 256,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,266. The company has a market capitalization of $868.21 million, a P/E ratio of 157.39 and a beta of 2.35. Cars.com has a 12 month low of $7.23 and a 12 month high of $15.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.41.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $155.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.89 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cars.com will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cars.com news, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 8,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $100,871.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 11,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 169,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

