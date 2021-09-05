$7.64 Billion in Sales Expected for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) will announce sales of $7.64 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Jabil’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.65 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.62 billion. Jabil reported sales of $7.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jabil will report full year sales of $29.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.50 billion to $29.60 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $30.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.99 billion to $31.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Jabil.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JBL shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.63.

In related news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 2,735 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $158,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 170,118 shares in the company, valued at $9,866,844. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $1,456,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,917,251. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,316 shares of company stock worth $7,973,820 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Jabil by 1.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 245,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 35.6% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 21,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 3.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,221,000 after acquiring an additional 36,393 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the first quarter valued at $1,062,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 8.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,135,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,401,000 after acquiring an additional 166,718 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBL traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.01. 419,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,217. Jabil has a 12-month low of $30.42 and a 12-month high of $63.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.71 and a 200 day moving average of $54.48. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.43%.

Jabil announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

