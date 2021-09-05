Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Receives GBX 1,918.11 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,918.11 ($25.06).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TPK. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,730 ($22.60) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Travis Perkins to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,953 ($25.52) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

Shares of TPK stock traded up GBX 18 ($0.24) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 1,824.50 ($23.84). 451,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,990. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,734.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,781.53. Travis Perkins has a 12-month low of GBX 1,018.38 ($13.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80). The stock has a market cap of £4.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a GBX 12 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.