Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Receives GBX 1,918.11 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,918.11 ($25.06).
Several research firms have recently issued reports on TPK. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,730 ($22.60) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Travis Perkins to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,953 ($25.52) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.
Shares of TPK stock traded up GBX 18 ($0.24) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 1,824.50 ($23.84). 451,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,990. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,734.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,781.53. Travis Perkins has a 12-month low of GBX 1,018.38 ($13.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80). The stock has a market cap of £4.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37.
About Travis Perkins
Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.
