Brokerages Expect GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) to Post $0.24 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) will announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for GP Strategies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. GP Strategies also reported earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GP Strategies will report full year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GP Strategies.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. GP Strategies had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 9.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GPX shares. Roth Capital downgraded shares of GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of GP Strategies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barrington Research cut shares of GP Strategies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.50 to $20.85 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, GP Strategies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GP Strategies in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of GP Strategies by 75.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GP Strategies in the first quarter worth $101,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of GP Strategies by 75.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of GP Strategies by 7.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. 61.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GPX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.74. 44,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,975. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.99 million, a PE ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.64. GP Strategies has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $20.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

About GP Strategies

GP Strategies Corp. provides training, e-Learning solutions, management consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following Geographic Segments: North America, EMEA and Emerging Markets (Latin America and Asia Pacific countries). It provides Workforce Transformation Services into three primary solution sets: Organizational Performance Solutions (OPS), Technical Performance Solutions (TPS) and Automotive Performance Solutions (APS).

