Bitcoin Gold One Day Trading Volume Tops $102.09 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $84.50 or 0.00163182 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $1.48 billion and approximately $102.09 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.32 or 0.00334729 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.19 or 0.00208935 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005978 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002525 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000541 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

