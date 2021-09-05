Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.59.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GCTAF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. HSBC raised Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, AlphaValue lowered Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

OTCMKTS:GCTAF traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.83. 279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,169. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.67 and its 200-day moving average is $32.83. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of $24.03 and a 1-year high of $48.65.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA engages in the provision of renewable energy services. It operates through the Wind Turbine and Operations Maintenance segments. Its products and services include onshore and offshore wind turbines and service wind. The company was founded by Juan Luis Arregui Ciarsolo on January 28, 1976 and is headquartered in Vizcaya, Spain.

