Lotto (LOTTO) Price Tops $0.0189 on Exchanges

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 5th. One Lotto coin can now be purchased for about $0.0189 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lotto has a total market capitalization of $37.78 million and $3,882.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lotto has traded down 24.9% against the US dollar.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $226.43 or 0.00437303 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00005651 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000534 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000405 BTC.

LOTTO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance . Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lotto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

