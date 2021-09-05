AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Receives $5.58 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.58.

AMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. B. Riley downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Macquarie downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NYSE:AMC traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.02. 52,212,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,297,528. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.90. The company has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.27. AMC Entertainment has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $72.62.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.11 million. The company’s revenue was up 2252.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.44) earnings per share. Analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMC Entertainment news, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 2,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total value of $151,795.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 91,384 shares in the company, valued at $5,559,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip Lader sold 14,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $705,746.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,722 shares in the company, valued at $877,947.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,266 shares of company stock worth $3,334,424. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,434,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,992,714 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,482,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147,202 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,211,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,830 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,672,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,070 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,258,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,380,000 after acquiring an additional 559,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

