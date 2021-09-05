Polis Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.00 (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Polis has a total market capitalization of $2.47 million and approximately $6.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polis coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000485 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polis has traded 25.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001882 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00037778 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00008751 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $628.67 or 0.01214588 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Polis Profile

Polis (CRYPTO:POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official website is polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

