Dash Price Reaches $263.33 on Top Exchanges (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. In the last seven days, Dash has traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dash has a market cap of $2.72 billion and approximately $392.25 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dash coin can now be purchased for $263.33 or 0.00508765 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003639 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002554 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00007911 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $521.98 or 0.01008472 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,317,857 coins. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

