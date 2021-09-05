Brokerages Expect Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) will announce $0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Canada Goose’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is ($0.08). Canada Goose posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canada Goose will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.20 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Canada Goose.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $45.83 million during the quarter. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 6.39%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOOS shares. TheStreet cut Canada Goose from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. TD Securities cut Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Canada Goose from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Canada Goose in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Canada Goose from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.72.

GOOS stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.85. The stock had a trading volume of 671,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,141. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.07, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.65. Canada Goose has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $50.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOS. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Canada Goose by 101.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 138,909 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Canada Goose by 26.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Canada Goose by 850.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Canada Goose by 86.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

